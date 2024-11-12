Commentary: Should a petrostate be allowed to host a COP climate conference?

LONDON: Want to have an argument about climate change? Not about the tired old question of whether it exists, which it does, or if humans are causing it, which they are.

Instead, how about an issue that has begun to divide people who otherwise fiercely agree on the need to tackle global warming: Should the annual United Nations-sponsored climate COP conferences be hosted by a petrostate?

This question rarely arose before the United Arab Emirates, a top 10 oil producer, won its bid to host the 2023 COP in Dubai. It then took off after the UAE appointed Sultan al-Jaber, the head of its national oil company, as COP president, a move that prompted more than 100 European and US lawmakers to take the unusual step of calling (in vain) for his removal.

Critics were even more dismayed when it emerged this year’s conference would be held in Baku, capital of oil- and gas-rich Azerbaijan.

“It’s really ridiculous,” former United States vice president Al Gore told a recent US climate event, adding it was time for the UN secretary-general to step in and help to choose each year’s host country and COP president.