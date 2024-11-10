Raised on oil: Azerbaijan takes the driver's seat in global climate talks but will 'black gold' legacy threaten its green transition?

The wealth created from oil has largely failed to flow through the broader economy, according to a report by Crude Accountability in 2020, which reported evidence that “revenues from the sale of Azerbaijani oil have not reduced the unemployment rate, have not alleviated poverty, and have not liberalised, diversified, or modernised the national economy”.

Azerbaijan still records deep levels of inequality. A 2021 report by the World Bank found the country has twice the levels of wealth inequality compared with any other in Europe and Central Asia.

“We see these fancy construction projects. We see snazzy buildings, new airports, roads that go nowhere, but when you go into villages or when you drive 15 to 20 minutes outside of Baku - never mind further out into the country - the signs of that wealth dry up pretty quickly,” Ms Watters said.

But Mr Shaban of the Oil Research Center countered that Azerbaijan had unalterably changed over the past few decades for the better, a direct outcome of exploiting its oil and gas resources.

He argued that the oil rush of the Soviet period had seen “cities created from nothing” and since independence, the republic has seen vast advancements.

“I often say Azerbaijan has gone through difficult times. People nowadays forget the bad days very quickly and think that everything should be perfect,” he said.

“Some people have the impression that all the money should be given to the people, or that we are far behind.”

Poverty has declined significantly in Azerbaijan, from 49 per cent in 2004 to 4.9 per cent in 2014, based on data from the International Fund for Agricultural Development. But these figures also show major disparities between Baku and rural areas.