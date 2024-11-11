The female cotton pickers behind your clothes – and the climate change threat they face in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan: On the dusty outskirts of the city of Imishli in central Azerbaijan, a large statue looms over an anonymous T-junction.

A female figure, adorned with fading white paint, grips a broad bundle of cotton. Behind is an expansive frieze, depicting dozens of figures, mostly women, in valiant poses.

They are the "white gold" heroes.

Cotton workers, long-standing cogs behind a powerhouse regional industry, hold an esteemed place in local lore.

But the realities of life these days in the fields that stretch out throughout this rural district, and the wider central region of Azerbaijan, are not so resplendent.

In some of them, progress appears to have stalled long ago, back in Soviet Union times. Women in their 50s and 60s, their faces hidden by colourful shawls, swing heavy hoes into parched soil.

Their spines are curved from years of squatting on haunches to pluck weeds from struggling rows of cotton bushes, a high sun inflicting temperatures in the mid-30s degrees Celsius.