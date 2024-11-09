‘A catastrophe’: Why world’s largest inland water body could disappear and what it says about climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan: On a summer weekend afternoon, a keen crowd of sunchasers descend on Buzovna beach, not far from Baku on the Absheron Peninsula.

Children splash in the shallows and couples stroll along the thick taupe-coloured sand. Plastic seats and tables inside simple shaded gazebos and ice-cream branded umbrellas dot the shoreline.

The beach is a vast expanse. A roped-off car parking area is hundreds of metres from the water, so far from the water’s edge that some simply drive their vehicles onto the beach. But it was not always like this.

Just a few years ago, the gulf between the beach’s modest infrastructure and the gently lapping waves was far smaller.

The Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water, is shrinking in dramatic fashion.

The sea has also been referred to as a lake, though there has been some contention by countries over its status for rights over shipping and resources.

It covers 390,000 square kilometres, making it similar in size to Japan. Yet while much of the globe is contending with the severe challenges of rising sea levels and coastal regions being inundated by the ocean, the opposite phenomenon is true for the Caspian.