Commentary: Elon Musk and Bill Gates were both wrong on the future of trucks

SYDNEY: To hear Bill Gates tell it, the electric drivetrains that have transformed the passenger vehicle industry over the past decade have no chance of repeating the trick in heavy trucks. According to Elon Musk, such a transition is inevitable – and Tesla will be leading it.

Both of them are wrong.

EV trucks really are on the brink of taking over – but Tesla is barely in the game. Only around 50,000 units of its monstrous cubist pickup, the Cybertruck, have been sold so far. The Semi tractor trailer is still essentially a demonstration model, eight years after it was first announced.

Instead, it’s China which is again at the cutting edge, with Europe’s Volvo, Daimler Truck and Iveco running quite a way behind. America’s hopes of playing a role are looking increasingly threadbare.

The magnitude of the sales boom in China over the past 12 months has been breathtaking. In September 2020, when Musk was beefing with Gates on Twitter about his truck-scepticism, just a few dozen battery-powered semi-trailers had ever been sold there. In 2024, 79,142 medium and heavy trucks were sold, according to BloombergNEF. A further 81,508 changed hands in the first half of this year alone.

Sales of electric heavy trucks in August nearly tripled from a year earlier, according to First Commercial Vehicle Network, a local freight information service, giving them a share of about 26 per cent in their segment. Some 29 per cent of medium-sized trucks sold in China in August were plug-in variants, the China Automotive Technology and Research Center found, plus 22 per cent of light ones.

Contemporary Amperex Technology, the biggest battery maker, reckons heavy trucks will be 50 per cent electrified by 2028, while Sany Heavy Industry thinks the figure could go as high as 80 per cent.