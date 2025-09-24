Commentary: India and Pakistan are betting big on EVs, but challenges lie ahead

ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan are rolling out the red carpet for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

So far this year, India launched incentives such as reduced customs duties for foreign automakers to invest in India’s EV sector. Suzuki Motor pledged to invest 700 billion rupees (US$8 billion) in India, and to turn its Gujarat plant into the global production hub for its EVs. Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast established a US$500 million EV plant in Tamil Nadu, as part of a US$2 billion investment in India.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani tycoon has teamed up with China’s Cherry Automobile to invest US$100 million in building and marketing EVs in the country. Other Chinese EV makers are making inroads into Pakistan: BYD, for instance, will build an assembly plant and launch three EV models by 2026.

Both India and Pakistan are aiming for EVs to account for 30 per cent of auto sales by 2030. But the real question is: Will their EV bets pay off?

To make credible progress, both countries will require long-term investments in EV-focused skills development, greater sensitivity to supply chain constraints, and an indigenous battery recycling framework based on international best practices.