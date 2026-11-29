UPS AND DOWNS

We are currently in a satellite boom, and constellations of hundreds or thousands of satellites are a key feature.

The Starlink internet satellites (another SpaceX project) is the best known example of such a constellation. Orbital rocket launches have increased to almost one per day, while the number of operational satellites is creeping towards 20,000.

But Starmind represents something else. A million satellites.

To get so many satellites into orbit would be a vast undertaking. If the satellites have a lifetime of five years (similar to Starlink satellites), then roughly 500 satellites would need to be launched every day.

This also implies that roughly 500 satellites would eventually need to be disposed of every day. For satellites less than 2,000 kilometres above Earth, disposal usually means reentry and burning up in the atmosphere. And this has consequences.

When satellites burn up in the atmosphere, their materials react with and are deposited into the upper atmosphere. We now have satellites depositing far more aluminium, titanium, copper and lead into the atmosphere than the natural quantities from meteors.

Aluminium is of particular concern, as alumina can lead to the destruction of ozone in the upper atmosphere. This could increase ultraviolet light on Earth and the risk of skin cancers.