Commentary: Why executive condominiums still offer a valid alternative for the 'sandwich' class

SINGAPORE: Executive condominiums (ECs) were first introduced in 1995 as a “fresh approach”, in the words of then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, to meet rising demand for private homes.

Built by private developers with condominium-like amenities but sold under Housing and Development Board (HDB) regulations, the unique hybrid housing type was meant to be a more affordable option for the "sandwich class" who aspired to buy a private home but lacked the means to do so. EC units are typically priced about 20 to 30 per cent below comparable private condominiums.

More than 30 years on, however, a sharp run-up in EC prices has prompted concerns about affordability, as well as a recent round of policy changes. Against this backdrop, questions have emerged about the relevance of ECs as a housing option for middle-class families it was created to serve.

These are valid concerns, but it may be too early to write off ECs as irrelevant.