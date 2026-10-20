Commentary: ASEAN’s quiet work before the next deadly disaster

SINGAPORE: An earthquake and a volcanic eruption simultaneously occurring, then a tsunami. That is not the set-up to a new disaster film, but the hypothetical scenario faced by the militaries of 19 countries in a September field training exercise. Held in Banten, Indonesia, Exercise Trident Resolve (XTR) took place just 40km away from Mount Anak Krakatau which erupted three weeks earlier.

And while the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has at times been criticised for its ineffectiveness in resolving regional political crises, such exercises demonstrate that ASEAN has the ability to mobilise resources and international partners for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), if called upon.

Disasters respect no borders. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, one of the most significant disasters triggered by a natural hazard to hit the region, directly impacted at least 14 countries and claimed the lives of over 200,000 people from 38 countries. More recently, the floods at the Nepal-Tibet border affected citizens from at least 34 countries.

More than 40 per cent of global disasters triggered by natural hazards occur within the Asia-Pacific. As extreme weather events become more frequent and destructive, these will be one of the most pertinent threats to Southeast Asia.