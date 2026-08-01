Commentary: Fauci’s COVID‑origins hearing shows how conspiracy theories became political weapons

DAYTON, Ohio: Dr Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions from a Senate committee more than 100 times on Jul 29, 2026.

The Republican-led hearing - convened to scrutinise Fauci’s management of the pandemic and the origins of COVID-19 - was the latest chapter in a political story that began in 2020, when uncertainty, fear and frustration with the government became entangled with conspiracy theories.

In the past six years, some of these theories have emerged from the margins of the internet and made their way into Republican politics, the MAGA movement, anti-vaccine communities and even white-nationalist extremist networks.

Conspiracy theories do not simply explain events, they identify villains - and Fauci has become one of the most popular in this particular story.

In the years since the pandemic, US senator Rand Paul and others have accused Fauci of many things, but the central conspiracy accusation is that Fauci helped enable the COVID-19 pandemic through US-funded research at a lab in Wuhan, China, and then participated in a coordinated government-scientific cover-up, misleading Congress to conceal that connection and suppress the laboratory-leak explanation.

Paul, a Republican, has repeatedly called for Fauci’s prosecution.

In January 2025, President Joe Biden granted Fauci a preemptive pardon covering potential federal offences related to his government service since 2014. Fauci had not been charged with a crime, but critics portrayed the pardon as evidence that he had something to hide. Fauci has denied claims of wrongdoing and has testified multiple times before Congress.