Commentary: Why Chinese F&B companies are expanding in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: In the past decade, China’s food and beverage (F&B) firms have started large-scale investments outside China, driven by domestic market saturation and the Xi Jinping government’s “going out” policy.

Southeast Asia has become a prime target for this expansion due to its rapidly growing consumer base, underdeveloped F&B industry, proximity to China, and generally open investment environments. Given the variety of F&B industry offerings, mainland Chinese multinational enterprises (MNEs) are targeting market niches like ice cream and milk tea.

Prominent mainland Chinese F&B firms founded in cities like Xiamen and Shenzhen are now expanding in the region, such as Mixue Ice Cream and Tea (Mixue Bingcheng), Naixue (formerly Nayuki, also known as Naicow), Joyday (Yili Product), Chagee and Luckin Coffee.

However, they face competitors including earlier entrants from the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, which benefit from strong brand recognition and deep-rooted consumer trust.

A DIFFERENT MODE OF ENTRY

The mainland Chinese companies’ mode of entry is quite different from American business franchise models, such as Starbucks and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, which are typically owned by large local conglomerates.