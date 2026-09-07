Commentary: What will football look like without Messi and Ronaldo?

LONDON: For almost two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the most successful and famous football players. But as their era draws to a close, it is uncertain what – or who – comes next.

In an Instagram post on Aug 31, Messi announced his retirement from international football. "It was a decision that hurt – and still hurts deep down – but I understand that the time has come,” the 39-year-old Argentina captain wrote.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, 41, told Vogue in August: “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.”

Their careers ran in parallel, often in direct opposition – most famously through Barcelona, where Messi spent most of his career, and bitter rivals Real Madrid, which had Ronaldo at the peak of his powers.