Commentary: Despite chaos and controversy, there's much to celebrate about this World Cup

SINGAPORE: It was far from the perfect tournament.

Just like most major sporting meets, there was controversy even before the opening whistle of the 2026 World Cup.

There were immigration policies by co-host United States which shut out fans from several countries, ticketing prices that alienated others without deep pockets, and logistical concerns over transport and security.

While most of these issues faded into the background as the tournament went on, other talking points emerged. Most notable was FIFA's decision to suspend US striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban, after US President Donald Trump said he had contacted FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to request a review of the case.

Even after a tetchy final on Monday (Jul 20) where Spain beat Argentina 1-0, chaos was never too far away. Several Argentinian players appeared to take their frustrations out on their opponents after the final whistle.

Still, there are many reasons to celebrate what has been a thoroughly entertaining 39 days of football.