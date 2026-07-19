England edge France 6-4 in chaotic World Cup bronze match

England beat France 6-4 in a chaotic World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday (Jul 18) as Kylian Mbappe became the highest scorer in the tournament's history.

Bukayo Saka grabbed a hat-trick and Jude Bellingham became the first English player to score seven goals at a single World Cup in a breathless match.

But despite the entertainment, both sides will go home disappointed after their title hopes disappeared at the semi-final stage.

France were outplayed by Spain while England suffered a late collapse against Argentina.

Arsenal forward Saka said beating Didier Deschamps' France was an "amazing" result but admitted the defeat to Argentina "hurt a lot".

"When you lose there's always going to be noise, when you win there's going to be noise," Saka said.

"It's how you react to it, how you use it as fuel and today we finished strong so that's all we could really do and we've done it."