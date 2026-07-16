Schools embrace World Cup final fever with live screenings, later starts and jersey days

SINGAPORE: Instead of telling students to turn in early and miss football's biggest spectacle, some schools are finding ways to help them celebrate the upcoming World Cup final while ensuring that they are well-rested enough for classes.

From overnight watch parties and later school start times to national team jersey days, some schools in Singapore are making special arrangements, recognising that many students will be staying up to watch the 3am kickoff between Spain and reigning champions Argentina on Monday (Jul 20).

Among the schools embracing the World Cup fever is Victoria School, which is organising an overnight watch party for up to 350 Secondary 1 to 4 students.

This is a voluntary event to foster school spirit and camaraderie among students, said Principal Low Chun Meng in a letter seen by CNA.

Students will report to school on Sunday night before turning in for a few hours' sleep in the hall. They will then watch the final together before resting again, showering and heading to lessons, which will begin at 7.30am.

A minimum of five to eight teachers will be at the event.

"It’s a good idea, especially for the students to bond," said 15-year-old Lucas Augustin, a Secondary 3 student at Victoria School.

"But it’ll be even better if school was cancelled the next day. After all, it’s unlikely that the students can concentrate in class given the adrenaline and lack of sleep."

Another school is expecting a watch party of more than 300, comprising students, staff and parents.

Singapore Sports School said the idea of a live screening was proposed by its student council.

Students will organise games and activities during half-time, while parents will support the event by providing snacks.

Lessons will start later at 10am, with non-boarding students allowed to stay overnight in the auditorium before having breakfast on campus ahead of lessons.

Principal Ong Kim Soon said the initiative has been well-received and that he hopes students will look back on it as a time when the school community came together to do something different.

"Beyond enjoying the match, we hope the experience of lobbying and organising will strengthen the student leaders’ confidence and sense of agency," Mr Ong said.

"We also hope that the match will showcase the best of football and sporting excellence that our student-athletes can aspire to."

LATER START TIMES

Other schools are making it a little easier for students to recover after the early-morning final.

Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) is starting classes later than usual, at 8.30am, while Monday's chapel will be rescheduled to Wednesday instead.

Principal Kevin Pang said he wanted to support families in creating "meaningful memories together, with adequate time for rest" while preserving a key part of the school's identity.

"If your family chooses to watch the FIFA World Cup final together, I hope you enjoy the occasion and create lasting memories," Mr Pang said.

"I also ask every ACSian to get sufficient rest, return ready to learn and honour our rescheduled Chapel on Wednesday by arriving punctually and participating wholeheartedly," he added.

Hwa Chong Institution is starting classes even later on Monday, at 9.30am, while the dismissal time remains unchanged.

In a message to parents, the school said: "We hope the later start will provide our students and staff with a little more time to rest before the school day begins, while also acknowledging a sporting occasion that brings people around the world together."