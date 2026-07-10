'Night and day': Difficult to draw footballing parallels between Cape Verde and Singapore, say experts

SINGAPORE: Following Cape Verde's fairytale run to the World Cup knockouts, some online commentators have been quick to ask – if the African nation can do so with a population of 500,000, why can't Singapore?

But given the many differences between the two countries, it is difficult to make such comparisons, said members of Singapore's footballing fraternity.

For one, population size is not a determinant of footballing success, they added.

"Population size is never a direct reflection of quality for football at the highest level," said football consultant Khairul Asyraf.

"The comparison is night and day. I think it's not fair to make this comparison."

The five most populous countries in the world are India, China, the United States, Indonesia and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have never qualified for the World Cup, while China has done so once, in 2002. Indonesia, as the Dutch East Indies, was in the 1938 tournament.