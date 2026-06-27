Cardiff City's Perry Ng spends summer in Singapore, says desire to play for Lions 'stronger than ever'

Watching the Lions' rise from the sidelines with pride – and perhaps some envy – is a boy from Liverpool.

“I really enjoy watching the team … but it's frustrating for me, because I'd love to help them and play in front of the amazing fans here,” said Cardiff City defender Perry Ng Tian Hee.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Liverpool, told CNA he is eager to don the national colours of his Singapore-born grandfather and play his part for the Lions.

“My desire (to play for the Lions) is stronger than ever. I just try to be as patient as I can … play at a high level, keep fit and healthy, stay injury free,” he said.

“Fingers crossed.”

The professional footballer frequently spends his off-seasons in Singapore and has become so familiar with the country that he often plays tour guide when friends visit.

Ng spent the past month reconnecting with family here, immersing himself in the community and volunteering with local organisations.