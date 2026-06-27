Cardiff City's Perry Ng spends summer in Singapore, says desire to play for Lions 'stronger than ever'
Perry Ng is spending his off-season break in Singapore, reconnecting with his roots and contributing to the country he hopes to one day wear the national jersey for.
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SINGAPORE: Singapore football is riding a wave of optimism after securing a historic qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup last November.
Watching the Lions' rise from the sidelines with pride – and perhaps some envy – is a boy from Liverpool.
“I really enjoy watching the team … but it's frustrating for me, because I'd love to help them and play in front of the amazing fans here,” said Cardiff City defender Perry Ng Tian Hee.
The 30-year-old, who was born in Liverpool, told CNA he is eager to don the national colours of his Singapore-born grandfather and play his part for the Lions.
Ng received his Singapore permanent resident status in March 2025 and has since applied for citizenship via the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme (FST).
“My desire (to play for the Lions) is stronger than ever. I just try to be as patient as I can … play at a high level, keep fit and healthy, stay injury free,” he said.
“Fingers crossed.”
The professional footballer frequently spends his off-seasons in Singapore and has become so familiar with the country that he often plays tour guide when friends visit.
Ng spent the past month reconnecting with family here, immersing himself in the community and volunteering with local organisations.
Among his activities were volunteering with the Society for the Physically Disabled and Samaritans of Singapore. He also helped the Singapore Cancer Society run a health and fitness programme, and spent time playing football with at-risk children and youths.
Ng said the experience has strengthened his connection with Singapore.
“Getting closer to my family again, spending longer periods with them, meeting so many friends and people,” he said. “I feel like the people here are really friendly and peaceful. The way of life here and the culture is just so relaxing, and it's a really joyful place to be.”
His only complaint?
“Obviously the weather is tough sometimes,” he said. “But I really enjoy it compared to being in the windy, wet Liverpool.”
INSPIRED BY THE LIONS' PROGRESS
Ng said he has dreamed of representing Singapore since he was 16 and has followed every step of the national team's journey towards the Asian Cup.
He was also present in the stands for Singapore's friendly against China earlier this month, where the atmosphere left a lasting impression.
“The second half I spent with the SingaBrigade – it was amazing, they shocked me with how passionate they were,” Ng said, referring to the Lions’ fervent supporters’ club.
“The heat that night was mental. I couldn't even take it myself, but they were jumping up and down the whole night. It was a pleasure to be with them, they really made me feel like home, and it was a really good experience.”
Ng has also trained with the Lions during previous training camps and said he admires the work of head coach Gavin Lee, who guided the team to the Asian Cup qualification.
"After watching the games where they qualified, I thought they played unbelievably, and (Lee’s) done an unbelievable job. He thoroughly deserves it. I really look forward to hopefully working with him,” Ng said.
Singapore will next compete in July's ASEAN Championship, where the Lions face Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and Timor-Leste in Group A before making their Asian Cup appearance in January.
Ng hopes he can eventually be part of that journey.
Singapore's naturalised footballers
If Perry Ng's citizenship application is approved, he could become the first footballer in more than 15 years to represent Singapore through the Foreign Sports Talent (FST) scheme.
Introduced in the 1990s, the FST scheme allows selected foreign athletes to obtain Singapore citizenship and represent the country in international competitions. It was created to strengthen Singapore's sporting ambitions.
One of the scheme's earliest football success stories was English-born Daniel Bennett. The former Wrexham defender went on to become Singapore's second-most capped player and won three ASEAN Championship titles. He remains active in the local football scene.
Other early FST footballers included Croatia's Mirko Grabovac and Brazil's Egmar Goncalves, who enjoyed successful careers here but scored just four international goals between them for the national team.
The scheme later recruited players from Africa with mixed results. Bah Mamadou from Mali made just one appearance for the Lions, while Nigerian-born Precious Emuejeraye earned more than 60 caps for Singapore.
Not all naturalised Singapore footballers came through the FST scheme. Some obtained citizenship through the standard route, such as long-term permanent residency or marriage to a Singaporean.
Perhaps the most popular naturalised Singaporean is cult hero Aleksandar Duric. The Bosnian-born striker became a Singapore citizen at the age of 37. He went on to score more than 20 goals for the national team and helped the Lions win the 2012 ASEAN Championship.
His teammate in that title-winning squad, Fahrudin Mustafic, also a Bosnian-born naturalised Singaporean, is now assistant coach to Singapore head coach Gavin Lee.
More recently, Japan-born midfielder Kyoga Nakamura became a Singapore citizen outside the FST scheme and played a key role in the Lions' historic qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
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LEADING CARDIFF'S REBUILD
Before that, however, his attention must turn back to club football.
Ng recently signed a new two-year contract with Cardiff City. The club will compete in the Championship next season, one tier below the English Premier League, after earning promotion from League One.
Having spent five seasons at the Welsh club and a two-time player of the season winner, Ng said the appointment of new manager Brian Barry-Murphy convinced him to stay.
“The way he's changed the culture of the club is unbelievable,” he said. “That's why I've recently signed again. I wouldn't leave to play for another manager because I rate him so highly.”
With many younger players in the squad, Ng believes he now has an important leadership role.
“After the relegation season, I feel like we've all grown, and learned stuff … which we can take into this year, and I think we'll surprise a few (people). So, it's really exciting going back. I can't wait.”
Ng believes his experience in English football – one of the world's most competitive football systems – could benefit Singapore if he eventually earns the chance to represent the Lions.
For now, he is making the most of his time in Singapore before returning to the United Kingdom for pre-season.
Away from football, volunteering and family visits, his itinerary is refreshingly simple.
“I just like walking around the country and finding new things, and new places to eat,” he said. “(There’re) so many places to eat. So, I'm just chilling out, eating some good food.”
Source: CNA/dn(mp)
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