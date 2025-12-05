Commentary: Lions head coach Gavin Lee cannot revive Singapore football alone

SINGAPORE: One thing has always struck me about Gavin Lee, the newly appointed head coach of the Singapore men’s national football team. In interviews, he rarely begins by talking about his own achievements. Instead, he starts by thanking others: the mentors who shaped him, the players who trusted him and the staff who worked quietly behind the scenes.

This is not just humility; it reflects an empathy-driven mindset. In a world where head coaches are often expected to be charismatic tacticians or prominent personalities, this grounding in gratitude and community feels refreshingly human.

While Lee’s appointment as national head coach has drawn many positive reactions, it has also arrived in a landscape where scepticism is second nature. Singapore fans have been here before – hopeful, yet wary. Some question whether a young, local coach can shift decades of performance plateaus. Others quietly fear that a new appointment might mean old challenges in a new form.

But maybe the bigger question is not what Gavin Lee can or cannot do. Perhaps the question is: What do we, as Singaporeans, expect of ourselves in this new chapter?