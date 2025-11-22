Commentary: Let's not get caught up in the moment when choosing Singapore's next football head coach

SINGAPORE: Football fans are a fickle lot. A hero today can be a villain tomorrow: A striker worshipped for a stunning goal could be just as quickly vilified for missing a match-winning penalty. As my favourite football adage goes: You’re only as good as your last game.

Fans live in the moment – and right now, Singapore fans are feeling on top of the world. The men’s national team have made history by qualifying for the prestigious Asian Cup on merit.

Let’s put that accomplishment into perspective: Singapore is the smallest country by land area to qualify for the Asian Cup. Singapore is also the lowest-ranked football nation (151 as of November) to make the 24-team tournament.

The Lions are set to rub shoulders with the likes of Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea – all continental football powerhouses who have graced the World Cup stage at some point in recent history.

By all metrics, Singapore qualifying for the Asian Cup is not merely historic. It’s a miracle.