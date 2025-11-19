FAS president Forrest Li announces S$2 million Lions payout after historic Asian Cup qualification

The win meant that the Lions secured their spot at the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia with one game left in their qualifying round.

Singapore's only appearance at the Asian Cup was in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.

Among the excited fans trying to get as close as possible to the players was Hariss Harun’s father, Mr Harun, who sat comfortably away from the fanfare with his three grandchildren.

“I’m obviously happy for my son and happy for Singapore football,” Mr Harun said.

“Normally most of us don’t see what’s happening behind the scenes,” the 64-year-old said. “His drive, love, passion and motivation for the game are what keep him going.”

Mr Harun is looking forward to spending more time with his son, and to see what else can be done to “motivate him and drive him further”.

A friend of the Hariss family, Ms Fatimah, also joined in the celebrations at the airport with her children.

“One thing I can speak on is Hariss’ consistency and determination. And that is translated both on pitch and when he’s with his family.”

“He’s very strong-willed and his values are very inspiring,” she said.

Mr Velappakutty Gagan, a Team Nila volunteer for a decade, was one of the first fans to arrive at Changi Airport, more than an hour before the Lions landed.

“When I saw the game on TV yesterday, there was a lot of excitement and happiness,” the 72-year-old said.

“The Lions made a point. This would be the moment that football in Singapore and sports in Singapore will make a change.”