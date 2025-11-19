FAS president Forrest Li announces S$2 million Lions payout after historic Asian Cup qualification
The Lions have punched their tickets to the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, the first time the Singapore men's national football team has qualified on merit.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore men's national football team returned home to a heroes’ welcome on Wednesday (Nov 19), buoyed by their historic Asian Cup qualification and the announcement of a substantial financial reward for their achievement.
The Lions made national sporting history at Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday after beating Hong Kong 2-1 to qualify for the Asian Cup, the first time the Singapore national team has done so on merit.
FAS president Forrest Li said the team has done well and will receive around S$2 million (US$1.53 million) for their achievement in Hong Kong.
“Our entire team well-deserved it,” said Li. “If you are a good footballer, you make the contribution to the country, you bring the pride and the joy back to all the Singaporeans, you deserve it, and you should be rewarded.”
Amid a sea of fans decked out in red at Changi Airport Terminal 2, more than 100 supporters showed up to cheer the Lions as they exited the arrival gate, led by team captain Hariss Harun and Li.
“Thank you,” said Hariss to the crowd of cheering supporters, many of whom were eagerly holding jerseys to be signed and filming the Lions on home soil for the first time since their win.
Fans also delivered a full-throated rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the skipper, who turned 35.
Entering the arrival hall, Hariss made a beeline for his three children and gave them a tight hug before speaking to the media.
He thanked the fans again, this time for sticking with the team through the "highs and lows".
"It's about time we gave back something," he said to reporters. "Each and every one stepped in the team to do their part and it was a wonderful story to get us to the Asian Cup."
"I always believe there's a fire burning despite all the negativity, the performances and the results we had over the years".
Asked how the team bounced back after going a goal down in Hong Kong, Hariss said: "We were calm. We stayed true to our belief in ourselves. And true enough, we kept grinding away, and then came back to the game and we got the first goal."
Shawal Anuar and Ilhan Fandi scored two goals in just four minutes, completing a stunning comeback after Matt Orr’s first-half goal for Hong Kong.
The win meant that the Lions secured their spot at the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia with one game left in their qualifying round.
Singapore's only appearance at the Asian Cup was in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.
Among the excited fans trying to get as close as possible to the players was Hariss Harun’s father, Mr Harun, who sat comfortably away from the fanfare with his three grandchildren.
“I’m obviously happy for my son and happy for Singapore football,” Mr Harun said.
“Normally most of us don’t see what’s happening behind the scenes,” the 64-year-old said. “His drive, love, passion and motivation for the game are what keep him going.”
Mr Harun is looking forward to spending more time with his son, and to see what else can be done to “motivate him and drive him further”.
A friend of the Hariss family, Ms Fatimah, also joined in the celebrations at the airport with her children.
“One thing I can speak on is Hariss’ consistency and determination. And that is translated both on pitch and when he’s with his family.”
“He’s very strong-willed and his values are very inspiring,” she said.
Mr Velappakutty Gagan, a Team Nila volunteer for a decade, was one of the first fans to arrive at Changi Airport, more than an hour before the Lions landed.
“When I saw the game on TV yesterday, there was a lot of excitement and happiness,” the 72-year-old said.
“The Lions made a point. This would be the moment that football in Singapore and sports in Singapore will make a change.”
Ms Angie Lau, who has been “supporting the Lions all the way”, arrived early to reserve a space up front.
“I was at the 1994 match,” she said, referring to the year Singapore won the M-League and Malaysia Cup double.
“We've been supporting for 31 years. The good matches and the bad ones. The whole block knew that Singapore won because I was screaming. We were pretty sure that this was going to be our win.”
Ms Lau said she watches all the games and has seen how the team bounced back from adversity and improved.
“All our players know how to play and they know how to be a team.”
On Gavin Lee, the Lions interim coach, Ms Lau said: “We don’t have to look for (foreigners). A local coach is just as good as anyone else. And he has proven himself.
“There's no need to always look outside.”
NO SECRET SAUCE
Lee joined the national team in March 2024 as part of then-head coach Tsutomu Ogura’s backroom staff. He eventually became an assistant to the Japanese tactician.
When Ogura departed in June, Lee was handed the interim role, and eventually led the Lions to their most impressive win so far.
Speaking to the media, Lee said there is “no secret sauce” to the Lions’ feat.
“It's about getting everybody on the same page, pulling towards the same direction, recognising that we have a possibility to achieve something, and if you're serious about achieving that,” he said.
“We have to make certain sacrifices. We needed to behave in a certain way,” he added, praising the players for demonstrating their qualities on the pitch.
“Those are the characters that we rely on. And yeah, if it wasn't for them, then we wouldn't be here today.”