Asian Cup 'milestone' belongs to all of Singapore, say matchwinner Ilhan Fandi and Gavin Lee
"Everyone that was involved gave their all," said forward Ilhan, who came off the bench, and finished with a goal and an assist.
SINGAPORE: He was limping through the mixed zone and aided by a crutch, but there was no mistaking the broad smile on Ilhan Fandi's face.
On the pitch for less than 30 minutes, the second-half substitute played a pivotal role in sending the Lions through to the Asian Cup on a historic night at Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday (Nov 18).
First, a beautiful assist over to the top to find Shawal Anuar for Singapore's equaliser. And then, the piece de resistance, a sharp finish arrowed into the back of the Hong Kong net.
The 23-year-old was later forced off through injury, but his teammates fought valiantly to finish the job with a 2-1 win.
This marks the first time the Lions have qualified for the Asian Cup on merit. Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.
"I'm just so happy that Singapore can qualify for the Asian Cup. Everyone that was involved gave their all, I'm just a player, I just try and do my job," Ilhan told reporters.
"To everyone back home, this one is for you. It's been a long journey, it's something the whole country can be proud of and I'm just very proud to be Singaporean."
STICKING TO THE PLAN
The alarm bells were jangling for Singapore's supporters after an early Matt Orr goal put Hong Kong in the driver's seat for automatic Asian Cup qualification.
"We went 1-0 down and he said stick to the game plan ... don't lose focus. He believed in us and we also believed in him," said Ilhan on interim head coach Gavin Lee's dressing room speech at half-time.
"We had a plan and before the game and leading up (to it), we had been speaking that football is not perfect, like life," added Lee at a post-match press conference.
"If s*** hits the fan ... it's our job just to react and deal with it. As long as we stay in the game, we always knew we had quality players to finish the game."
One of those players was Ilhan, who came off the bench in the 57th minute.
"I've always said, whether I give 15 minutes, 20 minutes, (or) when I start the game, I just try to give it my all," said the forward, who is on loan at Thai League 1 outfit Buriram United.
"Coach Gavin knows how to use me, and I believe in my abilities and the team believes in my abilities as well."
Asked what was the injury that forced him off, Ilhan said that he heard a "crack" in his foot. "For me it's no problem. Anything for the country," he said.
Each of the six group winners in the third and final round of the Asian Cup qualifiers will advance to the tournament.
Singapore's path to the Asian Cup has had its share of ups and downs. A home draw with Hong Kong was followed by a narrow 2-1 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Lions dominated India at home in October, only to concede a late equaliser.
Their qualifying hopes appeared to fade.
But after a hard-fought 2-1 triumph in India, Hong Kong's slip against Bangladesh and Tuesday's decisive victory, the Lions can finally celebrate a milestone decades in the making.
Asked what the future might hold for him, Lee remained coy. "The organisation will make a decision that's best for the team and the country ... The national team is bigger than any individual."
The position of Singapore head coach remains vacant after Japanese Tsutomu Ogura resigned on Jun 24 due to personal reasons.
But what the former BG Tampines head coach was clear about is that the historic feat belongs to more than just the Lions.
"This milestone that we've achieved is for everyone, its for Singapore," said Lee. "It's not just for me or the national team. Its (for) everyone."