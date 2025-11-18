Singapore sink Hong Kong with stunning comeback to seal historic Asian Cup berth

SINGAPORE: The Lions made national sporting history on Tuesday (Nov 18) after beating Hong Kong 2-1 to qualify for the Asian Cup.

On a chilly evening at Kai Tak Stadium, two goals in four minutes from Shawal Anuar and Ilhan Fandi capped a remarkable turnaround after Matt Orr’s first-half goal. The win meant that Singapore booked their spot at the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

This marks the first time the Lions have qualified for the Asian Cup on merit.

Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.

With five games played, Singapore now top the Group C with 11 points, ahead of Hong Kong on eight. India and Bangladesh have two points each and will face off later on Tuesday.

Under tournament regulations, head-to-head results take precedence over goal difference when teams are level on points.

This means Singapore’s place at the continental showpiece is secure regardless of results on the final matchday next March, when they host Bangladesh and Hong Kong travel to face India.

Singapore were off to a decent start and Gavin Lee’s men fashioned their first chance with less than three minutes on the clock.

A smart ball from Shawal found his club teammate Song Ui-yong, but Song’s effort was blocked by a defender.

The Lions’ set pieces seemed to cause Hong Kong problems, but the home side were able to ward Singapore off on two occasions.

But the most clear-cut chance of the opening exchanges came to Everton Camargo on a counterattack. He beat Safuwan Baharudin but his effort was pushed away by a diving Izwan Mahmud.

Then came the hammer blow in the 15th minute. It was that man Everton once again as his cross found an unmarked Orr who powered home a header past Izwan despite the custodian getting a hand to it.

The home side were on the ascendancy as they continued to target Singapore’s fullbacks. Makeshift left-back Shah Shahiran in particular was given a torrid time by Everton, and was fortunate not to get himself in the referee’s book.

As Singapore looked to go a bit more direct, Hong Kong hit them in the counter. An excellent through ball found the on-rushing Everton in the 37th minute, but Izwan rushed to smother.

Safuwan took matters into his own hands early in the second half as he motored up the pitch but his effort was speculative.

Singapore’s best chance came in the 60th minute as a Kyoga Nakamura pass found the lively Song. But his first touch let him down and Leon Jones made the block.

Then it was Ikhsan Fandi’s turn to threaten from distance but his shot whistled wide.

The equaliser came in the 64th minute as a wonderful pass from substitute Ilhan found Shawal and the tricky forward lobbed the ball past the stranded Hong Kong goalkeeper Wang Zhenpeng.

With Hong Kong reeling, Ilhan wrote his name into the history books four minutes later as he collected the ball in the box and fired home.

As the partisan crowd of close to 48,000 were stunned into silence, the striker raced to the corner flag in celebration and cupped his ear.

There were a few hairy moments for the Lions late on including an inswinging freekick which was headed into the crossbar but they kept resolute and would hang on for the three points.

Each of the six group winners in the third and final round of the Asian Cup qualifiers will advance to the tournament.

Singapore's path to the Asian Cup has had its share of ups and downs. A home draw with Hong Kong was followed by a narrow 2-1 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Lions dominated India at home in October but conceded a late equaliser.

Their qualifying hopes appeared to fade.

But after a hard-fought 2-1 triumph in India, Hong Kong's slip against Bangladesh and Tuesday's decisive victory, the Lions can finally celebrate a milestone decades in the making.