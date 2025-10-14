Song's double gives Singapore valuable victory in India, keeps Asian Cup hopes alive

SINGAPORE: Days after a frustrating draw at the National Stadium, the Lions grabbed a pivotal win away in India on Tuesday (Oct 14) to revive their hopes of making the Asian Cup.

At the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, a Song Ui-young double gave Gavin Lee's men all three points as they came from behind after an early Lallianzuala Chhangte strike.

Singapore remain second in Group C, after Hong Kong were held 1-1 by Bangladesh earlier in the evening.

With four games played, Hong Kong top the group with eight points, followed by Singapore, also with eight. Both sides have the same goal difference, but Hong Kong has scored one goal more.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Bangladesh and India each have two points.

Singapore will next face Hong Kong away on Nov 18. If they win that game, they are through to the Asian Cup due to a superior head-to-head. Singapore and Hong Kong drew 0-0 in March.

"I'm just very, very pleased with the boys, because I knew how much we hurt, or how much they hurt, after the first game (with India) ... For us to go out there and to come back after one goal down to get the win, I'm just very, very happy for them and the staff," said Lee after the game.

SONG'S BRACE

On Tuesday, it was all India in the first 45 minutes of the return leg, which was played out at a frenetic pace. It took just 13 minutes for India to go ahead as a long-range stunner from Chhangte beat Izwan Mahbud.