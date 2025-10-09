Football: Singapore held by 10-man India in third round of Asian Cup qualifiers

SINGAPORE: The Lions' hopes of making history took a dent on Thursday (Oct 9) after a 1-1 draw to 10-man India at the National Stadium.

A late equaliser from the away side's Rahim Ali meant that the Singapore men's football team missed a crucial chance to extend their lead atop Group C, which features Hong Kong, Bangladesh and India.

Singapore now have five points, with Hong Kong on four, India on two points and Bangladesh on one point.

As of writing, the match between Hong Kong and Bangladesh had yet to conclude. Only the group winner will advance to play in the Asian Cup.

Singapore’s only appearance at the tournament was back in 1984, with an automatic qualification as the host nation. The team have yet to earn a place in the Asian Cup on merit.

India are the top-ranked side in the group at 134th, while Hong Kong are 146th, Singapore are 158th and Bangladesh sit in 184th.

"We didn't take further advantage of the extra man that we had for a good 45 minutes and unfortunately at the end, we allowed one action to determine the outcome and gloss over all the positive stuff that we did today," said interim head coach Gavin Lee post-match.

"I thought there were very good moments on many phases but again, we didn't make it count at the end."