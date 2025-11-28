Football: Gavin Lee confirmed as permanent Lions head coach

This move comes hot on the heels of Lee leading the Singapore men’s national football team to a historic victory, which saw them qualify for the tournament on merit for the first time.

Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.

In a winner-takes-all clash earlier this month, the Lions came from behind to beat Hong Kong 2-1 to seal their berth in the tournament.

At 28, Lee became the youngest head coach in Singapore Premier League history when he took the helm of BG Tampines Rovers.

He joined the national team in March 2024 as part of then-Lions head coach Tsutomu Ogura’s backroom staff. Lee eventually became an assistant to the Japanese tactician.

When Ogura departed in June due to personal reasons, Lee was appointed interim head coach.

Prior to Lee's appointment, a number of candidates were linked to the post, including former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Nick Montgomery and Jesus Casas, the former head coach of the Iraq national team.