Football: Gavin Lee set to be named permanent Lions head coach
Lee earlier this month led the Singapore men’s national football team to a historic 2-1 victory over Hong Kong which saw them qualify for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time.
SINGAPORE: Gavin Lee is set to be named permanent head coach of the Lions, CNA understands.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told CNA that the interim head coach has been offered the full-time role and is expected to put the pen to paper on Thursday (Nov 27), with an official announcement to follow after.
Lee is expected to be fully supported by Sport Singapore and FAS in his preparations to lead the Lions at the 2027 Asian Cup.
This move comes hot on the heels of Lee leading the Singapore men’s national football team to a historic victory which saw them qualify for the tournament on merit for the first time.
Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.
In a winner-takes-all clash earlier this month, the Lions came from behind to beat Hong Kong 2-1 to seal their berth in the tournament.
At 28, Lee became the youngest head coach in Singapore Premier League history when he took the helm of BG Tampines Rovers.
He joined the national team in March 2024 as part of then Lions head coach Tsutomu Ogura’s backroom staff. Lee eventually became an assistant to the Japanese tactician.
When Ogura departed in June due to personal reasons, Lee was appointed interim head coach. In a previous interview with CNA, Lee credited Ogura with laying a strong foundation.
"It made things very easy for me. He's formulated a good working group, he's instilled a style of football that's not too different from my own. And so it's just working off it and making sure we do a little bit better."
But prior to and after the win, Lee has remained coy about his interest in the full-time role.
"The organisation will make a decision that's best for the team and the country ... The national team is bigger than any individual,” he said in a post match press conference following the Lions’ historic win.
