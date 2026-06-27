Cape Verde into World Cup knockouts: The lessons for small nations dreaming big
Grouped with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, it seemed unlikely this small island nation would make it through to the next round. But as its national team coach told CNA's Matthew Mohan, "you have to believe".
HOUSTON, Texas: When Cape Verde was drawn into a group with former world champions Spain and Uruguay, as well as Asian giant Saudi Arabia, it seemed unlikely the island nation would make it through to the World Cup knockouts.
But after three draws, the team sits second in Group H and has made it through to the next round, where they face reigning champion Argentina.
"You have to believe," said Cape Verde coach Bubista when asked by CNA at a pre-match conference on what it takes to follow in the footsteps of a small nation that has stunned everybody at the World Cup.
"You have to dream, and to work hard in order to make the dream come true," he added.
"You have to know that nothing is impossible."
On Friday (Jun 26) night at the Houston Stadium, this unbeaten team did just that.
GIVING THEIR HEART AND BLOOD
Cape Verde have been one of the biggest stories of the World Cup in their tournament debut.
The Tubaroes Azuis, or Blue Sharks in Portuguese, stunned the world when they held European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw in their opening match.
Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, in particular, stole the headlines with a player-of-the-match performance after making seven saves during the match, six of them from inside the box.
He is now the oldest goalkeeper in the tournament's history to keep a clean sheet on debut.
They then backed up that performance with a 2-2 draw against two-time champions Uruguay in their second match.
And with Spain beating Uruguay 1-0 on the final day and Cape Verde drawing 0-0 with Saudi Arabia, the Blue Sharks made it through in second place.
Speaking to CNA before Cape Verde's result on Friday, journalist Victor Hugo Fortes said the team has given "their heart and their blood" on the pitch.
"I'm surprised with the results but I knew they would do what they could to play a good game, and they have been unbelievable with how they are playing," said Mr Fortes, who has covered the team for more than a decade.
"As a Cape Verdean, all of Cape Verde are very proud of the team."
Bubista's men were impressive en route to qualifying for their maiden World Cup. They finished top of their group ahead of Cameroon, losing just one of the 10 matches played.
Cape Verde was the second-smallest country by land area and the third least-populated - with over 500,000 residents - to qualify for the World Cup.
"Cape Verde is a small country, it is a country where it is difficult to survive," said Mr Fortes. "We are a poor country but we have people who believe, people who work hard."
Bubista added: "Football belongs to everyone, and is for everyone. It does not belong only to wealthy countries ... it is for the poor as well.
"I hope that our participation as a small and poor country can be a reference model for other poor and small countries like ourselves."
What Bubista, who is the reigning African coach of the year, has done is to transmit the belief to the players who, in turn, have responded to that, added Mr Fortes.
"Bubista can motivate the players, show them that they are here not just for themselves, but they play for all (of Cape Verde)," he added.
"They are giving back to the people happiness, because life sometimes is hard.
"But celebrating the games can give some joy back to the people. And this connection is very important."
HAVE DREAMS ON THE HORIZON
There have been ups and downs along the way.
Bubista, a former Cape Verde captain, took the reins of the team in 2020.
After narrowly missing out on the 2022 World Cup, he led them to their best African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign finish, reaching the quarter-finals.
However, at the next edition, Cape Verde failed to qualify for the tournament.
"We didn't make the 2025 AFCON, but we still believed in the team, and here we are at the World Cup," said Mr Fortes.
"There will be ups and downs. You go through hard times, but you have to be brave and overcome these difficulties," added Bubista.
An archipelago of islands off the western coast of West Africa, Cape Verde has a large diaspora community abroad.
More than half the squad hail from Cape Verde's diasporic communities.
Logan Costa from Spanish football club Villarreal, the only player competing in one of Europe's top five divisions, is one example. The centre-back was born in France to Cape Verdean parents.
Another is their centre-back Roberto Lopes, who is also known as Pico, was born in Ireland to a Cape Verdean father.
Pico was contacted by the Cape Verdean football association on LinkedIn and asked if he was interested in representing the country. He is a key part of the team at the World Cup.
"I know the federation has worked so hard to get a squad of talent available to try and qualify for these major tournaments," he said.
"When I first came on board, it was about (whether) we could get to the next AFCON. We managed to do that, and mix it with some of the best teams in Africa, and that sort of builds confidence.
"The next stop had to be the World Cup, we wanted to get a taste of that. We believed we could do it. Was it easy? No, but we never stopped believing."
What has been key is the assimilation of these players into the squad, added Mr Fortes.
"They all speak Creole, they eat Cachupa, our (national) food. It's not just about football, it's about the country," he said.
"We've been through very hard times and difficult times, but have managed to keep our heads high. Keep our focus, keep standing, looking for our dreams," added Bubista.
"Have the dreams on the horizon, anyone can do it."
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