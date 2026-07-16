Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final

ATLANTA: Lautaro Martinez scored a 92nd minute winner as Lionel Messi inspired World Cup holders Argentina to a stunning comeback to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday (Jul 15) and set up a final with European champions Spain.



England had been on course to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them into the lead 10 minutes after half-time in the semi-final in front of 68,239 fans in Atlanta.



But the great rivalry between these nations has produced several memorable contests on the World Cup stage down the years and this will be remembered as the stuff of legends in Argentina as the South Americans denied England with two late sucker punches.



Messi set up Enzo Fernandez to fire in an 85th-minute equaliser and then, with extra time looming, crossed for substitute Lautaro Martinez to head in the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.



It was maybe not quite up there with Diego Maradona's legendary display in putting England to the sword in 1986, but the goals this time brought Argentina back from the dead and kept alive their hopes of winning back-to-back World Cups.



No team has retained the trophy since Brazil in 1962, and now Messi will become just the second player after Brazilian great Cafu to appear in three World Cup finals.



The game will take place at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday in New Jersey, as the first 48-team World Cup boils down to a controntation between the reigning champions of Europe and South America.



Messi had waited until the age of 39 to get the chance to play against England, and now he will face Spain for the first time in a competitive game.



His career appeared to be complete when he dragged Argentina to glory in 2022 in Qatar, but he is clearly not done yet.



England, though, will have huge regrets as they head to Miami to play France in Saturday's third-place play-off, a game neither team will want to contest.



The prospect of a first World Cup final appearance since their sole triumph 60 years ago was a momentous one, and they were so close, but will live to regret sitting back after Gordon's opener.



The key men for Thomas Tuchel's side during this campaign have been Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane, yet they failed to deliver on this occasion, and England's players slumped to the turf at full time.