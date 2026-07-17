Am I a fake World Cup fan? Here's why jumping on the bandwagon is healthy for society

There's a curious perception among many that you're only "allowed" to support a sports team if you've suffered alongside them through years of near misses and disappointments. The more hardship you've borne for your chosen athlete or team, the more loyal a fan you are. Bonus points if you came from fandom – that is, if your parents or grandparents were fans long before you ever came along.

In calling myself a Knicks fan or Norway supporter, some may label me a poseur – someone who, according to Cambridge Dictionary, pretends to be something they're not.

What I'm doing is "bandwagoning", a term coined by American political scientist Quincy Wright in his work A Study of War published back in 1942. It's where people adopt behaviours, trends and even beliefs because "everyone else is".

But why should that have to mean it's "fake"?

CREATING CONVERSATION AND COMMUNITY

Back when I was a Liverpool fan some 20 years ago, I remember a random uncle asking me: "Do you actually know the history of the team?"

He went on to tell me that Liverpool's football team was formed when Everton stopped playing at Anfield. After that, I was able to say things like: "Everton is playing Liverpool at Anfield? That'll be a match worth watching."

To this day, it's the only fact I know about either Liverpool and Everton. It makes me sound credible to the longtime fans, and it's nice to surprise some of them with this.

But really, it would be nicer if I didn't have to surprise or impress anyone at all just to enjoy the same game.