Haaland mania sweeps the World Cup as Norway rows behind its Viking hero

MIAMI, July 9 : Erling Haaland has grown accustomed to life in the spotlight, but the mania surrounding the striker has reached fever pitch as Norway prepare for the biggest match in the nation's history - a World Cup quarter-final against England.

The 25-year-old is carrying the hopes of a nation but the young striker appears to be enjoying every second of it, with the scale of the obsession being difficult to miss.

"One thing to do today... search my name on Google," Haaland wrote on his social media accounts.

Search Haaland's name on Google and an Easter egg appears: the now-iconic "Viking Row", complete with the pounding drumbeat that has become the soundtrack to Norway's remarkable run at the World Cup.

After 28 years in the wilderness, Norway's World Cup qualification has transformed Haaland into the face of an underdog side that eventually conquered Brazil and captured even the hearts of fans who rarely watch football.

From AI-generated videos of Haaland leading a Viking army against England to being reimagined as a K-Pop idol, there is little doubt the towering striker has become one of the most recognisable people on the planet.

With millions of followers across social media, the viral 'Haaland' song has dominated memes, highlights and celebratory videos at the World Cup.

There is no escaping the intense media attention either at Norway's training base at Inter Miami, where the crush of cameras and reporters said as much as any statistic.

"I think it's the biggest press conference so far," midfielder Morten Thorsby remarked as he looked around at the packed media huddle.

'I DIDN'T EXPECT THIS'

Despite sitting level with Kylian Mbappe on seven goals in the Golden Boot race, one behind top scorer Lionel Messi, Haaland conceded his success with Norway has caught him off guard.

"I didn't expect this at all. I've said it plenty of times. Even before the Brazil game I didn't expect it," Haaland said. "To be in the quarter-finals with Norway in the World Cup is quite surprising, even for me.

"Just to be able to play in the World Cup is, for me, a huge honour and it was a huge goal for me in my career. To be able to be here and play on the biggest stage with my Norwegian friends against the best teams in the world, it's really special."

Despite his heroics, teammates speak less about his goals than the down-to-earth person Haaland is, with Kristian Thorstvedt describing him as a role model rather than a celebrity.

"Everyone has their way of living and doing stuff. We all look at each other, taking tips on professionalism, on taking your mind off football," Thorstvedt said.

"Erling, of course, has his own methods. It's inspirational to see when he's doing so well. You want to know what he's doing that we can learn from as well."

'THIS IS NOT NORMAL'

The stunning upset against five-times champions Brazil in the last-16 still feels faintly unreal and it has certainly given Norway a confidence boost.

"Playing against Brazil was kind of crazy for us Norwegians, and to win against Brazil and then go and play England in the quarter-final in the World Cup in the USA is quite special," Haaland said.

"If you watch the scenes back in Norway, this is not normal for Norway. It's super special."

Norway supporters have drunk in the euphoria from their fairytale run, performing their Viking Row in New York's Times Square and up an escalator in Boston.

Haaland embraced the absurdity as much as anyone.

"It's important to joke around... I like to joke a little bit and I like to have fun. That's a key for my daily life - to joke around and of course train well and prepare well," Haaland said.

"Just as we play in the World Cup, we just have to enjoy it because nothing lasts forever. We have to just enjoy while we're here," he added.