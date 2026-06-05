58 venues across Singapore to screen selected World Cup 2026 matches live
Locations include community clubs, ActiveSG Sports Centres and The Kallang.
SINGAPORE: A total of 58 venues across Singapore will screen selected World Cup 2026 matches live during the tournament, which is hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.
They comprise 52 community clubs, five ActiveSG Sport Centres and The Kallang, said the People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and The Kallang Group (TKG) in a joint statement on Friday (Jun 5).
PA will kick off the community live screenings with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa (Jun 12, 3am, Singapore time), while SportSG will start with the South Korea-Czech Republic clash (Jun 12, 10am).
The Kallang will be screening the final four matches, starting with the first semi-final (Jul 15, 3am) at Kallang Wave Mall.
According to the organisers, selected community clubs will be "specially transformed" for the tournament and fans can look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games and lucky draws.
There will also be large-format screens, dedicated fan zones and comfortable viewing areas.
In addition to selected match screenings, SportSG will also organise sports carnivals at all five of its locations during the third-place play-off and the final.
“The community screenings have been made possible with the support of various partners including Mediacorp, the official broadcast rights holder of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Singapore,” the agencies said.
Mediacorp previously announced it would be airing 28 free-to-air live World Cup matches, including games featuring defending champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil and European heavyweights like England, Spain and Portugal.
Football fans can visit the PA website to find out more about the match screenings at CCs and Integrated Community Hubs, and the SportSG website for screenings at the five ActiveSG Sports Centres.
Subscribe to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and catch all 104 matches live on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for more details.