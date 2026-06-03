FIFA World Cup 2026 free-to-air live matches in Singapore: Mediacorp schedule released for 28 games

SINGAPORE: From defending champions Argentina meeting Algeria in the group stage to England playing against Ghana, the schedule of the 28 free-to-air live matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament was released by Mediacorp on Wednesday (Jun 3).

Football fans will be able to catch some of these key games live on Channel 5 and mewatch, Mediacorp's digital streaming platform.

The group-stage games airing for free will also feature Spain versus Saudi Arabia, France vs Iraq, Brazil vs Haiti, Panama vs Croatia and South Korea vs Czechia.



The Jun 12 (Singapore time 3am) opening match between Mexico and South Africa, as well as the two semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final on Jul 20 (Singapore time 3am) are part of the free-to-air lineup as well.