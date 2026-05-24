Commentary: Soaring World Cup ticket prices could bring in US$15b for FIFA, but where will the money go?

NOTRE DAME, Indiana: At the FIFA World Cup, the top scorer gets the “golden boot”, and the best goalkeeper is handed the “golden gloves”. This year’s tournament will also provide organiser FIFA with a golden opportunity to create billions in additional ticket revenues.

Ticket prices are so high that even United States President Donald Trump, a billionaire ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said he wouldn’t pay.

The concern is that FIFA is pricing out many of the sport’s most devoted fans. In the 2022 Qatar-hosted World Cup, group stage Category 1 tickets - the best seats - cost about US$220, while Qatari residents could purchase tickets for US$11 in some group stage matches. Category 1 tickets to the final were about US$1,600.

For the 2026 World Cup, dynamic pricing, which deliberately makes pricing opaque and subject to real-time changes, is being used for the first time. It means ticket prices may vary dramatically both across games and even for a given game over time.