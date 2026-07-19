Spain, Argentina prepare for World Cup final, Trump hails success

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Spain and Argentina prepared to do battle in Sunday's (Jul 19) World Cup final in New Jersey, as organisers said they were keeping a close eye on smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups, while Spain are trying to win a second title after their maiden victory in 2010.

Organisers said they were "monitoring closely" the smoke that has choked skies over large areas of the United States.

"There's been discussion about it, and we have somebody with the National Weather Service that sits in FIFA headquarters there, so we're monitoring closely," Andrew Giuliani, White House World Cup task force executive director, told a briefing.

US President Donald Trump will be among a crowd of more than 80,000 spectators as the largest World Cup in history reaches its climax at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It will be the only game of the tournament that Mr Trump has attended.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would also attend the final after an invitation from the American president.

Mr Trump on Friday hailed the World Cup, also played in Mexico and Canada, as "the most successful sporting event perhaps in the history of the world", as he held a reception in New York with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino.

PHYSICAL BATTLE

Spain captain Rodri said he was bracing for a "physical" battle with Argentina and would aim to ignore any possible "provocations".

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, said he expected the final to be unlike any other game the European champions had faced.

"I think Sunday's match will be quite different," the Manchester City star told reporters.

"It will be a more physical one, and we must be prepared. But I believe that if we are known for something in this national team, it is that we know how to play different games based on the moment.

"So we can adapt to having to defend, counter-attacking, to attacking. We are a very complete team, and that is why we are here."

When asked if he expected Argentina to resort to "provocative" tactics, Rodri replied: "Well, that's a part of football."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni urged fans to make the most of seeing Messi lead out his team in another World Cup final at the age of 39.

"He has made history. He is a legend," Scaloni said of the former Barcelona player, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said he gets emotional when he reflects on the collective efforts that have gone into their success.

"Honestly sometimes I cry to myself thinking about what we have achieved," he said.

"My message to my teammates is that they should enjoy this moment, prepare with a smile on our faces.

"This is something we will remember forever."