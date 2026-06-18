South Korea's football fans feeling the love from Mexicans at World Cup as the two nations prepare to face off
Fans whom CNA spoke to in Guadalajara said they have been shocked by the welcome they have received with the two sides preparing to play each other in a crucial match.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Almost everywhere he has gone in Guadalajara, South Korean Lee Beomyong is stopped for photographs.
But he is neither a footballer nor a K-pop idol, but just an ordinary fan in Mexico to support the Taegeuk Warriors at the World Cup.
"I'm very surprised, I've never experienced this situation before," he told CNA at a fan festival on Wednesday (Jun 17). "If I got money from the pictures I took, I would be rich!"
Mr Lee is not the only one feeling the love.
Numerous clips have surfaced on social media of South Korean fans being embraced by their Mexican counterparts since the tournament began.
And on the streets of Guadalajara, it is no different.
Fellow South Korean Jihoon Kim told CNA how things have been "super crazy" since he arrived in the city last Saturday.
"It's uncountable (how many pictures I've taken)," he said. "If I accept a request from one person, it will be next, next, next."
Prior to arriving in Mexico for the first time, Mr Lee recalled how he had some concerns.
"I was scared and worried about Mexico's safety," he said. "But ... everybody is kind and lovely, so I'm very happy here."
The warm welcome in Mexico comes even as the two countries prepare to face off against each other. Each side won their Group A tournament opener, and a victory in Thursday's match will guarantee the winner a place in the knockout phase.
"YOU ARE ALREADY MEXICAN"
One of the reasons for the football bromance is due to what transpired at the 2018 World Cup, Mexican Emilio Ortiz told CNA.
At the tournament, Mexico lost 3-0 to Sweden in their final group stage match and they needed South Korea to not lose against reigning world champions Germany in the concurrent match.
In a major twist, South Korea beat Germany 2-0 and knocked them out of the tournament, miraculously saving Mexico and sending them through to the next round.
"We have a phrase that is called: 'Hermano Coreano ya eres Mexicano', that means: 'Brother Korean, you are already Mexican'," said Mr Ortiz, who works at a football jersey shop in the city.
"That's why we have a cool friendship with South Korea."
During South Korea's opening match with Czechia at Estadio Guadalajara last week, there was also vocal support from Mexican fans in the stands for Hong Myung-bo’s men.
However, at the same match, a Mexican man, who was the head of an engineering association, was filmed making a racist slant-eye gesture behind a South Korean influencer.
Even though he cannot speak Spanish, Mr Lee said that the Mexican fans make the effort to interact with him. Sometimes, he is even given food, souvenirs, and Mexican flags.
"They like BTS, they know Son Heung-min, they know Korean dramas and they know the K-pop Demon Hunters song."
"Everybody says: 'Welcome, you and me are like brothers'," added Mr Kim, who lives in Canada.
"When I go back, I want to learn Spanish."
But for tomorrow at least, the kinship between both sets of fans will be on hold as South Korea face the hosts in the top-of-the-group clash.
Said Mr Ortiz: "Tomorrow in the game, we just support Mexico and not Korea."
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