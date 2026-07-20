Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win World Cup title

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the World Cup on Sunday (Jul 19), securing their first title since 2010 and only the second in their history.

Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to settle a tense final that had ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Argentina were reduced to 10 men late in injury time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 93rd minute, a turning point that shifted momentum in Spain’s favour.

Spain dominated possession throughout but were repeatedly frustrated by Argentina’s compact defence and the goalkeeping of Emiliano Martinez.