Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win World Cup title
Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to settle a tense final that had ended goalless after 90 minutes.
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the World Cup on Sunday (Jul 19), securing their first title since 2010 and only the second in their history.
Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to settle a tense final that had ended goalless after 90 minutes.
Argentina were reduced to 10 men late in injury time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 93rd minute, a turning point that shifted momentum in Spain’s favour.
Spain dominated possession throughout but were repeatedly frustrated by Argentina’s compact defence and the goalkeeping of Emiliano Martinez.
Teenager Lamine Yamal had an early effort, while Mikel Oyarzabal later shot straight at Martinez.
New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella came close for Spain just before half-time, flashing a shot across goal.
Yamal had a chance to win it at the end of normal time with a free kick from the edge of the box, but Martinez produced another save to keep the score level.
The match opened up in extra time after Fernandez’s dismissal, with Spain pressing forward against Lionel Messi's side, who were seeking their fourth title.
It looked like Spain had scored in extra time when Nico Williams finally put the ball into Argentina’s net. But the referee ruled that Mikel Merino stepped on one of Nicolas Otamendi’s feet before the goal, prompting a foul call.
Spain pressed their advantage and eventually broke through, with Torres finding the net to secure victory.