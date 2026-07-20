From Cape Verde's dream run to the Balogun saga: Moments that defined the 2026 World Cup
The 2026 World Cup delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments, from fairytale underdogs and record-breaking stars to viral celebrations and controversies that dominated headlines.
SINGAPORE: The 2026 World Cup was billed as the biggest in history, with the tournament expanding to 48 teams for the first time and stretching across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
From fairytale runs by the underdogs to a remarkable resurgence from one of football's greatest players, there were plenty of unforgettable moments.
But the tournament also had its share of flashpoints, with political interventions and debates over ticket prices ensuring football wasn't the only talking point.
CNA looks back at some of the tournament's defining moments.
CAPE VERDE CAPTURES HEARTS
Before Jun 15, most people would be forgiven for not having heard of Cape Verde.
But that would change after an inspired performance in their opening match, which saw them eke out a stunning 0-0 draw against eventual champions Spain.
Vozinha, 40, was lauded as he became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on a World Cup debut.
Cape Verde then forced another two draws in their remaining two group games - 2-2 with Uruguay and 0-0 against Saudi Arabia - to qualify for the knockout stages in their debut World Cup campaign.
In the round of 32, they nearly caused a huge upset against a Lionel Messi-led Argentina, pushing the defending champions all the way before losing 3-2 in extra time.
"I feel pride in my players and what they did. They did it with dignity and courage," said Cape Verde coach Bubista after the match.
Cape Verdeans couldn't agree more. The squad returned home as heroes, greeted by crowds lining the streets.
ERLING HAALAND AND NORWAY'S VIKING ROW
Back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence, Erling Haaland and Norway enjoyed a dream return.
Wins over Iraq and Senegal secured their place in the knockout rounds despite a loss to France in their final group game.
Then they kept going, and going, beating Ivory Coast and even five-time champions Brazil before finally being sunk by England in the last eight.
Their victories were accompanied by the team's Viking Row celebration, with players and supporters mimicking the rowing of a Viking ship. The routine quickly became one of the tournament's defining images, with videos quickly spreading across social media.
Some fans even performed the Viking Row in New York's Times Square, outside stadiums before matches and back home in Oslo, as the celebration took on a life of its own.
The tournament also elevated Haaland's global profile. AI-generated videos depicting him as a Viking and even as a K-Pop idol went viral.
And there was also the "Haaland song", which became a fixture across social media, featuring in memes, match highlights and fan celebrations throughout the World Cup.
MESSI MAGIC AT 39
At 39, most footballers are winding down their careers. Messi, however, continued to defy Father Time.
Four years after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was once again the driving force behind the Albiceleste's run, proving that age had done little to diminish his brilliance.
Messi delivered when it mattered most, playing an instrumental role in Argentina reaching a second consecutive World Cup final.
He finished second in the Golden Boot race with eight goals, two behind France's Kylian Mbappe.
Along the way, he surpassed Miroslav Klose as the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer, before Mbappe edged ahead by scoring two goals in France's third-place playoff against England on Saturday.
Messi now has 21 career World Cup goals, one fewer than Mbappe.
But his influence extended well beyond goals. This was most evident in his performance in the semi-final against England, when he conjured both assists to inspire Argentina's 2-1 comeback win.
His four assists in this tournament put him joint-second on the assists table, three behind France's Michael Olise.
TRUMP AND THE BALOGUN RED CARD
As with every World Cup, controversy was never far away.
But few incidents generated as much debate as FIFA's decision to suspend US striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban, allowing him to play in the co-hosts' round-of-16 match against Belgium.
The decision came after US President Donald Trump said he had contacted FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to request a review of the case.
"He didn't do anything wrong and he is our best player," Trump said. "When they take your best player and say, 'You can't play', it's very unfair."
"I think they made a really brilliant decision," Trump said.
The ruling drew a stinging rebuke from European football's governing body UEFA, which said FIFA had "crossed a red line" and warned of wider ramifications for the sport.
Balogun duly returned to the starting line-up against Belgium in a match he would otherwise have missed.
But the controversial decision ultimately had little impact on the result, as Belgium ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over the co-hosts.
MBAPPE VS PARAGUAY SENATOR
France striker Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot as Les Bleus edged a stubborn Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16.
The ill-tempered contest did not end with the final whistle.
Instead, it sparked a war of words after Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla posted a racist tirade on X, describing Mbappe as a "colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French" and a "brute" who had not learned to write.
She also said Paraguay's players should have slapped him after the match.
Mbappe hit back in a strongly worded statement, defending not only himself but also Paraguay's players.
"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition," Mbappe wrote.
The France captain was backed by French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Infantino, as Amarilla's remarks sparked a political row beyond the football pitch.
She later said she regretted some, but not all, of her racist remarks and had deleted her posts.
TICKET PRICES AND HYDRATION BREAKS
Even before a ball was kicked at the 2026 World Cup, debate swirled over the high ticket prices and the introduction of hydration breaks.
The tournament marked the first time dynamic pricing was used for World Cup tickets, allowing prices to fluctuate depending on demand.
Fans complained that the cost of attending matches had become prohibitive, prompting FIFA president Gianni Infantino to defend the pricing model on the eve of the tournament.
Official prices for group-stage games were initially set at up to US$575 a ticket. At the 2022 World Cup, the most expensive group match ticket was US$220.
By the time the tournament reached the final, prices had climbed into five figures.
Tickets for the Argentina-Spain showpiece were selling for about US$10,000 the day before the match, after peaking at over US$13,000 during the sales period.
Across the 102-match tournament, the median get-in price was US$916.
Infantino defended the pricing model again during the tournament, pointing to packed stadiums throughout the competition.
"The stadiums are full; capacity utilisation is at 99.7 per cent and it will likely reach 99.9 per cent by the end," he said in an interview with Swiss television outlet Blue Sport.
He also acknowledged that the introduction of hydration breaks had proved controversial.
FIFA had made three-minute hydration breaks midway through each half mandatory at this World Cup. But some fans argued that the stoppages were less about player welfare than generating additional advertising revenue.
ON-PITCH CONTROVERSIES
If one theme followed the 2026 World Cup from the group stage to the knockout rounds, it was the scrutiny over refereeing decisions.
Much of the attention centred on Argentina, whose march to a second successive World Cup final was accompanied by repeated complaints from opponents.
Algeria felt Lionel Messi should have been sent off after standing on the calf of captain Aissa Mandi during their group-stage meeting, while the Egyptian Football Association said several officiating decisions affected the outcome of Argentina's round-of-16 victory.
Switzerland's frustrations boiled over in the quarter-finals after Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation following a VAR review, a decision coach Murat Yakin described as "unacceptable".
The controversies were not confined to Argentina.
England's quarter-final victory over Norway also came under the spotlight after the Norwegians argued Jude Bellingham's equaliser should not have stood because the move began after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's clearance struck a camera cable above the pitch.
"The ball fell straight down from the sky, so it changed its direction," Norway coach Stale Solbakken said after the match.
Whether justified or not, the incidents fuelled fierce debate throughout the tournament, with refereeing decisions becoming almost as hotly discussed as the football itself.