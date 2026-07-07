Belgium beat United States 4-1 to advance to World Cup quarter-finals

SEATTLE: Belgium dumped the United States out of their own World Cup on Monday (Jul 6), as Charles De Ketelaere's brace secured a 4-1 win that was eclipsed by the bitter row over Folarin Balogun's ban.

Victory means the Belgians face Spain in the quarter-finals, while the US follow co-hosts Canada and Mexico out of the tournament with elimination in the round of 16 after a thoroughly flat performance.

All attention pre-game had been on Balogun's place in the US starting lineup, after US President Donald Trump asked FIFA to review the striker's one-game suspension for a red card, and the governing body controversially obliged.

But Belgium's XI had a few surprises of its own, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku among the heavyweights benched. And coach Rudi Garcia's gambit proved inspired, with De Ketelaere grabbing an early goal to puncture the feel-good vibes in Seattle.