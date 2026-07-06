Trump calls Balogun red card U-turn a 'brilliant decision', UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jul 6) said FIFA's move to suspend US striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban at the World Cup was a "brilliant decision" after he personally contacted global soccer boss Gianni Infantino on the matter, but European soccer body UEFA said FIFA had "crossed a red line".

The affair has thrown a spotlight on FIFA's disciplinary process and prompted the Belgians, who play the US later on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals, to challenge Balogun's eligibility for the match. The player was sent off for a tackle during the US' win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, a punishment that usually carries an automatic one-match ban.

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, said he had contacted Infantino to ask him for a review of the case.

"He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong and he is our best player," Trump said. "When they take your best player and say 'You can't play' it's very unfair."

"I think they made a really brilliant decision," Trump said. "I asked for a review. If they would not allow a top player to play I think it (the World Cup) would have had a big stain. I related that feeling."

The incident has rapidly become the tournament's biggest talking point, overshadowing tactics and team selection and instead putting the focus on the relations between sport and political power.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said on Monday, adding that: "Yesterday's decision ... crossed a red line".

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Several national football federations have been equally critical of FIFA's decision.

"It is fundamental that the existing regulations are predictable, transparent, and equal for everyone. If a red card, which normally leads to a suspension, is then postponed in the middle of an ongoing championship without clarity as to why and how the regulations should apply, we find that very problematic," Swedish Football Association President Simon Astrom told TT.