What is Article 27 of FIFA's Disciplinary Code that allows red-carded Balogun to play?

MIAMI: FIFA will allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium on Monday (Jul 6) after suspending his ban for a red card in the previous round, citing Article 27 of the world ruling body's Disciplinary Code.

Here's what you need to know about Article 27.

Article 27 allows FIFA to suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction. The sanction itself remains in force but does not have to be served immediately unless the suspension is later revoked.

The article allows FIFA's judicial bodies to suspend the implementation of all or part of a disciplinary sanction.

However, the code does not mention the circumstances in which a judicial body may decide to suspend a sanction. FIFA's judicial bodies include the Disciplinary Committee and the Appeal Committee.

The sanctioned player is placed on a probationary period of between one and four years. If the player commits another infringement of a similar nature during the probationary period, the suspended sanction is automatically reactivated in addition to any new disciplinary sanction.

Balogun's match ban was suspended for a probationary period of one year.

The only disciplinary measures that cannot be suspended are those related to match manipulation.

The Disciplinary Committee is composed of a chairperson, a deputy chairperson and additional members. The chairperson and deputy chairperson must be qualified lawyers. The committee takes its decisions in the presence of at least three members.

Committee members are elected by the FIFA Congress for terms lasting four years and for a maximum of three terms. Mohammad Al Kamali of the United Arab Emirates is currently the chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee.

The article was previously Article 26 when the Disciplinary Code was updated in 2019. It became Article 27 in 2023.