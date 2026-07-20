Spain coach De la Fuente hails world-class players

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente lavished praise on his players after they beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time on Sunday (Jul 19) to win the World Cup for the second time and establish themselves as the dominant team in international football.

De la Fuente, who at 65 became the oldest coach to guide a team to a World Cup triumph, led Spain to the Euro 2024 title and his team are now unbeaten in 38 matches in all competitions - a record for any team from Europe or South America.

"I’m so proud of this generation of footballers who have grown up with this philosophy, remained true to it, made it even better, and set an example as a team and a family – they’re excellent, world-class footballers with exceptional talent," he told reporters.

"I’m very moved. Looking back and thinking about them, we’ve won everything, absolutely everything, with this generation of players."

Spain conceded only one goal in the tournament but struggled to find a cutting edge in front of goal for the first 115 minutes against an obdurate Argentina team, who were reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

"The match should have been decided much earlier ... but this is a World Cup final and you have to dig deep even against ten men, and we’re prepared for anything," De la Fuente added.

Matchwinner Ferran Torres said his goal belonged to the whole of Spain and expressed his relief at finally coming through for the team after criticism of his performances in the tournament.

"It was a goal scored by 47 million people – it wasn’t even mine or from the 26 players’. It was destined to happen; it was meant to be a winner," he said.

"Whilst all finals are tough, when you’re up against (Argentina's Lionel) Messi, you do get a bit nervous. We played better football. I’ve been heavily criticised throughout the World Cup. Thank God, who always gives me the strength to carry on. God gives things to those who deserve them most."