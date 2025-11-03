Commentary: The EU has banned a common gel nail polish ingredient. Should Singapore consumers be concerned?

SINGAPORE: In September, the European Union banned a common ingredient found in many gel nail polishes used around the world, including in Singapore.

The chemical, known as trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), helps gel polish harden under UV light to create the glossy, long-lasting finish that makes it so popular and sets it apart from regular nail polish.

The ban follows the European Commission’s classification of TPO as “toxic for reproduction”, based on animal studies that linked high doses to fertility and fetal developmental problems.

Since the ban took effect, nail salons in the EU’s 27 member countries have had to withdraw any TPO-containing products and switch to alternatives. The United Kingdom is reportedly considering a similar ban in late 2026, while Dubai has started testing nail polishes for TPO.

Some industry groups have expressed reservations about the EU’s decision, pointing out that the animals in the study were fed high doses of TPO.