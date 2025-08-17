Commentary: Heatwaves and jellyfish are causing the grid to wilt

SYDNEY: It’s not just people who struggle to perform effectively when the temperature starts to soar. The electricity system we depend on to keep us cool is having the same problem.

A swarm of jellyfish linked to unusually warm waters in northern Europe caused French utility Electricite de France to shut two nuclear power stations this week, after the invertebrates clogged up parts of their cooling systems. Other reactors in the country may have to cut output because temperatures in the Rhone and Garonne rivers are too high.

In Iraq, supply to most of the country went down on Monday as millions of Shiite pilgrims descended on the city of Karbala for the Arba’in festival, spiking grid demand for fans and air conditioners as the mercury rose above 40 degrees Celsius.

Even back-up equipment struggles in such conditions: With the heat rising into the 30s degrees Celsius, electricity went out and play was suspended at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament this week, after an on-site generator apparently overheated.

Power that goes out when we most need it should infuriate and frustrate but not surprise us. Most of our infrastructure is designed to perform within specific temperature ranges that the global climate is rapidly leaving behind. More and more of it is likely to start breaking as heatwaves become more intense and widespread.