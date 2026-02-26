Commentary: China’s gold rush comes to Xi's tariff-free paradise

HONG KONG: Three months after China declared Hainan the world’s largest “free-trade port”, the tropical island off the country’s southeastern coast has become a shopping paradise for those who believe in the beauty of gold.

Best known for palm trees and beachfront resorts, the island has been marketed as a major gateway for what President Xi Jinping called the era of “opening up”. Beijing wants to show the world that China isn’t only a major exporter – the trade surplus notched a record US$1.2 trillion last year – but is keen to welcome foreign imports. The free-trade label serves as a snub to the Trump 2.0 tariff policies to choke globalisation as we know it.

Hainan has been a duty-free shopping hub for years, but Beijing is taking a step further. Most goods can now enter with zero tariffs.

The island’s 10 million residents are granted duty-free shopping of 10,000 yuan (US$1,450) per year. Visitors from mainland China (and the smaller number of foreigners), while still subject to a 100,000-yuan annual quota, have more items to choose from. In addition, goods processed in Hainan can be shipped to the mainland tariff-free, as long as the processing work results in a 30 per cent value-add.

Xi already has something to show for this move.