Commentary: A Golden Globe for best podcast? It makes sense but also doesn’t

BOSTON, Massachusetts: For the first time in the Golden Globes champagne-soaked history, there will be an award given for Best Podcast. The inclusion makes sense. The category, as it exists, does not.

Six shows have been nominated: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess and NPR’s Up First. The Globes have framed the addition of the category as an effort to recognise “new forms of storytelling”.

The list of 25 eligible shows was assembled with the help of the entertainment analytics company Luminate, using audience and engagement metrics. (Worth noting: Both Luminate and the Globes are owned by Penske Media.)

The Globes have not fully explained how its “independent body of international journalist voters” was ultimately asked to evaluate work that differs so dramatically in form and intent. It’s not immediately clear how Up First, a 10-minute news recap podcast meant for a morning commute, is meant to be evaluated against SmartLess, a celebrity clubhouse talk show hosted by the buddies Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

Or how the lightness of Amy Poehler’s interview show Good Hang, which pointedly avoids advice and self-help, is meant to be measured against the earnestness of “change your life” guru Mel Robbins, who offers near wall-to-wall advice on her podcast.

The full list of 25 eligible nominees also included some of the most popular, influential and politically spicy shows, including those from Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro and Joe Rogan. But they didn’t make the cut.