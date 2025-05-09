Commentary: What podcasts did – and didn’t – do in GE2025

HONG KONG: When Prime Minister Lawrence Wong appeared on Plan B in December 2024, it marked a quiet turning point in Singapore’s political communication. In a free-flowing chat, he spoke about redefining success, minority inclusion, entrepreneurship and Singapore’s humanitarian stance on Palestine.

Weeks later, he joined The Daily Ketchup, reflecting on his journey into politics, how he became prime minister and his vision for Singapore’s future, peppered with questions about his MBTI personality type, diet and even secret ministerial chat groups. By April – just days before the 2025 General Election – he appeared on Yah Lah But to discuss leadership, public trust and why Singapore needs “radical change”, even from within.

Mr Wong’s appearances weren’t outliers. Politicians across the spectrum turned to long-form, conversational media to appear more relatable, candid and emotionally accessible.

The visibility of these engagements led many to call GE2025 Singapore’s first “podcast election”. But what did that really mean?