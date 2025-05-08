Commentary: GE2025 cements Workers’ Party as Singapore’s leading opposition party

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) swept 87 out of 97 seats at this year’s General Election, while opposition parties did not make new inroads into parliament.

The Workers’ Party (WP) stood its ground at Aljunied, Sengkang and Hougang, and put up close fights at Jalan Kayu and Tampines, retaining 10 seats and adding two more Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats. This cements WP as the leading opposition party in Singapore.

As the dust settles from GE2025, it has become apparent that opposition parties fall into three tiers. WP is Tier 1, having demonstrated an ability to breach the 40 per cent vote share in the constituencies they contest. Tier 2 parties are the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) who can break past 30 per cent. Tier 3 parties are the rest, including Red Dot United (RDU) and the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR).

For political survival, Tier 3 parties need to consider banding together to offer a unified message. Having contested 62 compared to 50 seats by Tier 1 and 2 parties, their courage and commitment are commendable. However, it will be more effective to have fewer parties doing more work together than many parties doing limited work on their own.