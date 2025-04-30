GE2025: SDA reaffirms its commitment to Pasir Ris-Changi GRC residents, saying 'we do not give up'

SINGAPORE: Despite boundary changes ahead of the May 3 polls, the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) remains as committed to residents as it has over the past two decades, candidates said on Wednesday (Apr 30).

In four videos posted online, they also emphasised that they will address and voice residents' concerns if elected.

The party, which will not hold any physical rallies this General Election, have released two video series this week as part of their online rallies, with the first batch released on Tuesday.

"From 2006 until now, I have been contesting in Pasir Ris-Punggol. Now it has become Pasir Ris-Changi. I want to work together with you and fight hard to achieve our common dreams and aspirations. Let's work together," said SDA chief Desmond Lim in a speech delivered in Mandarin.

"Time passes but my resolve from the start has not changed. Every general election, my love for the community here and my sense of responsibility grows stronger."