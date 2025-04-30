GE2025: SDA reaffirms its commitment to Pasir Ris-Changi GRC residents, saying 'we do not give up'
"Time passes but my resolve from the start has not changed," said SDA chief Desmond Lim.
SINGAPORE: Despite boundary changes ahead of the May 3 polls, the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) remains as committed to residents as it has over the past two decades, candidates said on Wednesday (Apr 30).
In four videos posted online, they also emphasised that they will address and voice residents' concerns if elected.
The party, which will not hold any physical rallies this General Election, have released two video series this week as part of their online rallies, with the first batch released on Tuesday.
"From 2006 until now, I have been contesting in Pasir Ris-Punggol. Now it has become Pasir Ris-Changi. I want to work together with you and fight hard to achieve our common dreams and aspirations. Let's work together," said SDA chief Desmond Lim in a speech delivered in Mandarin.
"Time passes but my resolve from the start has not changed. Every general election, my love for the community here and my sense of responsibility grows stronger."
The party has contested in the area, specifically in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, for almost two decades.
The group representation constituency was dissolved last month as part of extensive boundary changes ahead of the polls, with some districts merged with adjacent areas in East Coast GRC to form Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.
The SDA is only contesting in Pasir Ris-Changi GRC. The party's slate consists of Mr Lim, Mr Abu Mohamed, Mr Harminder Pal Singh and Mr Chia Yun Kai.
They will go up against a People's Action Party (PAP) team helmed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Mr Sharael Taha and new face Ms Valerie Lee.
Mr Chia, who joined the SDA earlier this month, said that the party was "proud" to welcome Changi residents from East Coast into the "family".
"Together, we will be stronger than before. SDA has been standing with Pasir Ris residents for over 20 years. Twenty years of loyalty, twenty years of courage and twenty years of fighting for what is right," he added.
"Our unwavering commitment, strength and resilience prove one thing. We do not give up and we do not walk away. We are here because we care."
VOICES OF RESIDENTS MUST BE HEARD
In their speeches, candidates also highlighted various causes which the party aims to address.
Speaking in Malay, party secretary-general Abu Mohamed brought up how some young Singaporeans who hold polytechnic diplomas or university degrees find it difficult to find good jobs.
"I am proud of the achievements, skills, and education of our young generation. They should be given chances, equal opportunities for better jobs," he said.
He highlighted the party's proposal in its manifesto for a staggered levy on Employment Pass (EP) holders, where the levy would be higher for positions that require entry-level skillsets and taper down for high-skilled positions
This would incentivise companies to hire and groom young Singaporeans to take on high-skilled and managerial positions, as well as level the playing field for middle-aged Singaporeans who face the prospect of being too expensive to hire, the party said previously.
Candidates also stressed that they have heard and will continue to listen to residents.
"We have been listening. We have been walking the streets, we have been talking to you in the hawker centers, our HDB void decks, our workplaces and we asked you what truly matters," said Mr Singh, adding that residents brought up their concerns about job security, affordable housing and healthcare.
"You told us. You told us with a clarity that cuts through the noise."
"We stand at a crossroads. We can continue down the path of widening inequality, of broken promises, of a society where the few thrive while many of us struggle," he added.
"Or we can choose a different path. A path of compassion, a path of fairness, a path of a Singapore where every heart beats with hopes ... We the SDA offer you that choice."