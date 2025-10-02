CNA claims honours for podcasts, videos, app at 2025 w3 Awards

SINGAPORE: CNA won a total of nine awards – five gold and four silver – for its content, website and app at the 2025 w3 Awards.

The w3 Awards celebrates excellence in websites, online marketing, web videos, mobile sites and apps, social media, podcasts, and emerging technologies created by digital content producers worldwide. Winning entries are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body of leading professionals in digital marketing and the creative industries.

Five of the awards went to CNA podcasts, with CNA Correspondent, Destination Anywhere and Money Talks bagging golds, and Work It and a two-part special on the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami receiving silvers.

CNA also took home two awards for its web videos – gold for "Living in the last Kampung in mainland Singapore" and silver for "The 'mushroom hunters' helping to discover rare species of fungi in Singapore".

Its other two awards, both silvers, went to its website and app, and to its CNA Explains video series.

Two other products from CNA's parent company Mediacorp also received awards. Mediacorp's Chinese digital portal 8world.com won a gold for its video "Lights, Explained: How do streetlights work in Singapore" and a silver for its video series on the centenary of the Singapore–Johor Causeway.

CNA Correspondent features conversations between host Teresa Tang and CNA's correspondents, and unpacks the world's most pressing stories.

Destination Anywhere is a travel and culture podcast hosted by Melanie Oliveiro that takes listeners on journeys across Singapore and abroad.

Hosted by Andrea Heng, Money Talks provides listeners with clear and accessible takes on personal finance, money management and economic trends.

Work It, a podcast hosted by Tiffany Ang and Gerald Tan, provides practical career advice and strategies to navigate workplace challenges.

The Waves That Changed Us: Asian tsunami 20 years on revisited the experiences of survivors of the disaster.

"Living in the last kampung in mainland Singapore" tells the story of a family determined to preserve Kampong Lorong Buangkok, while "The 'mushroom hunters' helping to discover rare species of fungi in Singapore" highlights how "mushroom spotters" are helping to document the fungi species in Singapore.

The CNA Explains series breaks down complex issues through short videos.

"The awards are a testament to the CNA newsroom's relentless drive to serve our global audiences with top-notch content across multiple platforms and formats," said CNA Digital's chief editor Loh Chee Kong.

"At the same time, they highlight the exciting opportunities for our journalists to collaborate with one another and grow their skill sets amid the fast-changing media landscape.

"Apart from the recognition for the teams bestowed by these accolades, what's personally gratifying for me is the affirmation of the hard work put in by our staff, individually, to challenge themselves in unfamiliar territory and come out tops."