Commentary: A match made in policy - should the state play cupid?

SINGAPORE: “Are you dating yet? Would you like me to introduce someone to you? I know someone you might like!” “When are you getting married?” “When are you having children?”

These are questions you may have heard from friends or relatives at gatherings. While often well-intentioned, such inquiries can sometimes feel intrusive and pressuring. Now, imagine if the government took on this role.

Late last year, Tokyo launched a government-backed dating app requiring users to prove they’re legally single, commit to marriage, disclose and verify their income, and undergo an admissions interview with the app’s operator.

This initiative is likely part of Japan’s broader strategy to address its plummeting birth rates. In 2023, Japan had twice as many deaths (1.58 million) than births (0.73 million) and Tokyo’s total fertility rate sank below 1.0 for the first time to 0.99. Marriage is on the decline, while the divorce rate is climbing.

Welcome to a modern world where demographic challenges are turning intimate decisions into matters of the state. Getting married and having kids may no longer just be personal choices, but your national duties alongside bureaucratic matchmakers.

How far should governments be intervening in dating lives to promote procreation? More importantly, should they, and do we want them to?